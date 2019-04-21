The National Testing Agency (NTA) has confirmed that announcement on result date for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main April exam will be made on Monday i.e. April 22, 2019. Reports also suggest that NTA is likely to set April 30, 2019, as the tentative date for JEE Main result.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the JEE Main result for April exam will not be announced today i.e. on April 21, 2019, Sunday. The NTA official has confirmed that announcement on result declaration date for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main April exam will be made on Monday i.e. April 22, 2019. Reports also suggest that NTA is likely to set April 30, 2019, as the tentative date for JEE Main result declaration, exams which are held as an eligibility test for engineering institutes in the country.

The NTA official also said that the speculation on result date will be confirmed on Monday only. The result will be out on the official website jeemain.nic.in. Till last year, the exam was being conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education, now it’s the National Testing Agency that’s looking after the exam.

Candidates who clear JEE Main are eligible for premier technological insitutions such as NITs, IITs and CFTIs. The ycan seek admission to these institutions after clearing JEE Main. The qualifying marks for General category students are 75% in 12th Boards. For SC/ ST candidates, minimum of 65% is required in the 12th class examination.

Based on JEE Main result, candidates qualify for the JEE Advanced entrance which is the test for IIT admissions in the country.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More