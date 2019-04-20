The final result will be calculated by NTA up to seven decimals to avoid ties. In case of a tie between toppers, preference will be given to the candidate who had scored highest in Mathematics. if tie would be witnessed in future, preference JEE Main 2019 will be given to physics and then chemistry.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to announce the result of JEE mains 2019 soon. As per reports, the results for the JEE Mains 2019 will be announced by the last week of April. Students can check their results on official websites @jeemain.nic.in. Reports have said that the JEE Mains 2019 results will be declared before April 30, 2019. Meanwhile, the officials have not confirmed the exact date of the result.

As per official figures, a total of 9,29,198 students had appeared for the JEE mains 2019 held in January against 9,35,741 is also expected to appear for the same in April session also.

As already known to students, JEE Mains score is applicable for admission to NIT’s IIT’s and other colleges of engineering and architecture courses. A cut-off will also be released for the candidates to qualify for JEE Advanced exam which is an entrance gateway for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology.

Earlier, JEE Main January 2019 result was announced and students had got marks in the form of percentile and as many as 15 candidates had secured a perfect 100 percentile score. At that time, the Union Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD), Prakash Javadekar had also announced that final ranks will be declared after the April results are announced.

