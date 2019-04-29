The result for JEE Main 2019 held in April is all set to be out by April 30 as per the prospectus. But as per the latest developments, the news of delayed 2019 JEE Mains Result has been confirmed by the National Testing Agency officials. As the board is soon going to release the result for JEE mains, the students want to know about the expected cut-off. To give an idea of that, we have listed the factors that determine the expected qualifying marks for JEE Advanced 2019, take a look!

National Testing Agency will be ranking and positioning candidates who sat in January and April session tests by choosing better of the two NTA Scores. The result for JEE Main 2019 held in April is all set to be out by April 30 as per the prospectus. But as per the latest developments, the news of delayed 2019 JEE Mains Result has been confirmed by the National Testing Agency officials. After this, NTA will prepare a JEE Main 2019 Merit List of candidates using the Normalization procedure which will consist of candidates who appeared for January and April sessions.

The students who have appeared for the examination should note that, according to the All India Ranking of JEE Main 2019, a total of 2.45 lakh candidates will be selected for JEE Advanced. The students who will be shortlisted for the JEE Advanced will be sitting for the next stage of IIT JEE admission.

As the board is soon going to release the result for JEE mains, the students want to know about the expected cut-off. To give an idea of that, we have listed the factors that determine the expected qualifying marks for JEE Advanced 2019, take a look!

1. Difficulty Level of Question Paper

2. Number of Applicants for JEE Main

3. Number of Candidates for JEE Advanced 2019

Looking at the factors, there have been reports that the cut-off might go this way in 2019:

JEE Main 2019: Expected Cut-off Marks

General Category – 72-76

OBC Category – 43-47

SC – 27-31

ST- 22-26

The students should note that this cut-off is for JEE Main 2019 and to pass for the JEE Advanced 2019. The students who want to get admitted for other popular reputed institutes like NITs, IIITs, CFTIs should score high in order to get it.

For reference, we have also mentioned the JEE Main Cut off Trends for past years!

2018:

General- 74

OBC-NCL- 45

SC- 29

ST- 24

2017:

General- 81

OBC-NCL- 49

SC- 32

ST- 27

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App