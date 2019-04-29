JEE Main Results 2019 April Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to declare the Joint Entrance Examination 2019 of Paper I on the official website jeemain.nic.in today, Monday April 29, 2019. The NTA conducted the JEE Main 2019 for April session on April 7, 8, 9, 10 and 12, 2019. JEE Main 2019 Paper 2 was held on April 7 while Paper 1 was conducted on April 8, 9, 10 and 12.

The examinations were held in the shifts- morning and evening shift. The examination was conducted at 370 test centres in India and abroad. NTA released the JEE Main 2019 hall ticket for April session on March 21 for the registered candidates.

The NTA has already released the official answer keys on April 14 for both Paper 1 and Paper 2. NTA has also released the response sheet and question paper of ala et shifts which were conducted April 7 to April 12. Candidate were not allowed to challenge the answer key by April end upto 11:50 pm.

Check out JEE Main Results 2019 April Live Updates:

JEE Main April 2019 – Result

The result of JEE Main April 2019 will be released on April 29 for Paper 1. While Paper 2, will be declared on May 15. the result will be made available in the online mode. Information such as All India Rank, subject wise scores, total marks, category rank and more will be available in the JEE Main 2019 April result.

JEE Main April Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Candidates can log in using their JEE Main roll number and date of birth

Step 3: Click on Submit

Step 4: Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Take out a print out for future use

JEE Main April 2019 – Eligibility Criteria

The candidates who will fulfil the criteria on the basis of the national level, and age limit, they will be given the admission into engineering colleges. Ineligible candidates will be disqualified by the authorities. As such, there is no age limit. Candidates who are the pass-outs of class 12th.

JEE Main April 2019- Academic Qualification

Candidates should have qualified 12th standard (or equivalent) examination in 2017 or 2018 or will be appearing in 2019.

JEE Main April 2019: Number of subjects in the qualifying exam

Candidates should have studied the following subjects in the qualifying examination – Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry/Biology/Biotechnology/Technical Vocational Subject/Any Other Subject.

For paper 2 of JEE Main 2019, the candidates should be a pass-out of 10+2 or equivalent exam with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as compulsory subjects for admission purpose.

JEE Main April 2019: For IITs, NITs, IIITs and CFTIs

There is no prescribed pass percentage. If candidates wish to appear in NITs, IIITs and CFTIs, then he/she will have to score a minimum 75% marks (65% for SC/ST category candidates). They should be in the top 20 percentile, of their respective boards.

JEE Main April 2019 – Reservation Criteria

A certain number of seats are reserved category-wise, as per the government policies. Candidates who can apply for a reservation should have the documents.

JEE Main April 2019 – Cut-off

Candidates will be selected on the basis of two types of JEE Main 2019 cutoff

1. Qualifying cutoff

This cut off will be displayed on the result of the JEE Main April 2019. This is the minimum marks which needs to be secured to be eligible for JEE Advanced.

2. Admission cutoff

Admission cutoff consists of the opening and closing ranks for the admissions into various participating institutes. The admission cutoff varies, as per the course and category of the candidates.

Candidates can check the cutoff of JEE Main 2019 below. The admission cutoff will be announced, during the counselling process (which will be held by JoSAA).

JEE Main April 2019 result announcement time: NTA to declare Joint Entrance Exam results by 7:00 PM. Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the NTA. They can check the steps to download the result given above

In January, 8,74,469 students appeared for the NTA JEE paper I, out of which 15 students from across the nation secured 100 percentile. The NTA had for the first time issued a percentile-based score to JEE main examinees

JEE question paper is available in three languages – English, Hindi and Gujarati, as per reports. There was an option for candidates to chose the mode of the language of question papers while filling the application form.

The scorecard will be available on the official website which will contain the following details – NTA score, Candidates’ Rank, Marks of Physics paper, Marks of Chemistry paper, Marks of Mathematics paper, Candidates’ Name, Parents Name, Examination Centre and Roll number of the Candidates who have appeared in the examination.

NTA had released the JEE Main exam answer key recently and the filing of objections had also been concluded through the official website. Candidates may check the answer keys released on the official website on April 15, 2019, to verify the JEE Main 2019 result.

JEE Main 2019 qualifiers will be eligible for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes offered at NITs, IIITs, SFTIs, and CFTIs. The JEE Main score is also accepted at various state engineering universities and institutes for admission under the state governments.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App