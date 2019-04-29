JEE Main Results 2019: The exam was held at 370 test centres in India and abroad. NTA had released the admit cards for JEE Mains 2019 exam on March 21. Information related to all India ranking, subject-wise scores, total marks and category rank holders will be available on the JEE Mains 2019 website @jeemain.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared JEE Main Result 2019. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their respectibve results on the official site at jeemain.nic.in. Candidates can check their ranks as per the score card. The NTA has alreadty uploaded the score card on its webite. The NTA conducted the JEE Main 2019 for April session on April 7, 8, 9, 10 and 12, 2019. JEE Main 2019 Paper 2 was held on April 7 while Paper 1 was conducted on April 8, 9, 10 and 12.

Soon after the news of result being announced today broke, the students started searching for cut off, expected cut off and previous years cut-offs to get an idea. To save you from the chaos, we have brought details about the cut-offs.

How to check JEE Main April Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Candidates can log in using their JEE Main application number and date of birth

Step 3: Click on Login

Step 4: Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Take out a print out for future use

National Testing Agency, NTA has also released the Final Answer Key for JEE Main April 2019 examinations for both paper 1 and paper 2. Candidates can calculate their JEE Main April raw scores based on the answer keys also.

