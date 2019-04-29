The aspirants who have sat in the examination can check the results through the official website of the Agency via- jeemain.nic.in. The Main score is applicable for admission to NITs, IIITs, CFTIs, and even private engineering and architecture courses

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main examination 2019 which was held in the month of January is going to release by today 7 pm at jeemain.nic.in. Earlier the National Testing Agency NTA had said that the result will be out by April 30, 2019, but now the agency has decided to prepone the result and declare it by today evening. Around 9,29,198 students sat for the examination which was held this year in January. The result for the Joint Entrance Examination main 2019 will be declared on the official website of the National testing agency and also on jeemain.nic.in.

The students who are able to qualify the JEE main examination will be elgible for JEE advanced 2019 exam around 2,24,000 rankers would be allowed to qualify. The examination is held for admission into engineering undergraduate programs in IIT’s, NIT’s, SFTI’s and CFTI’s.

The Economically weaker section (EWS) quota will be applicable to JEE Mains. Around 42,968 candidates have availed the EWS reservation out of which 37,128 applicants have availed it for entrance to engineering courses and 5,840 have filled for EWS architecture-related courses. The EWS quota can be availed by nominees who have appeared in the January session and who have the relevant documents.

To know if you are eligible or not here is the DIRECT LINK to the PDF file – Click here

JEE Main Result 2019: Steps to check results on mobile:

Step 1: Check the official website of JEE Mains- jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: You will be directed to a new homepage, on the homepage, click on the link reading as JEE Main result 2019 link

Step 3: On the new tab, click on the roll number and other details required for checking the result

Step 4: Download and take a print out of the result for future references

This year a rise of 6,543 candidates for engineering courses has been seen. Candidate must be among the top 245,000 ranks in Paper I to be eligible to write in the JEE Advanced exam which is scheduled to be conducted on May 27th, 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App