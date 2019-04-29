JEE Main Results 2019: The National Testing Ageny also released the list of state-wise toppers on Monday. While Ankit Kumar Mishra who was among the 24 students to score 100 percentile topped from Maharashtra, Battepati Karthikeya topped in Telangana.The list includes Subhan Srivastava from Delhi, Kevin Martin from Karnataka, Dhruv Arora from Madhya Pradesh, Jayesh Sigla from Punjab and several others.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared JEE Main Result 2019. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their respective results on the official site at jeemain.nic.in. Candidates can check their ranks as per the scorecard. The NTA has already uploaded the scorecard on its website. The NTA conducted the JEE Main 2019 for April session on April 7, 8, 9, 10 and 12, 2019. JEE Main 2019 Paper 2 was held on April 7 while Paper 1 was conducted on April 8, 9, 10 and 12.

As per reports, the cut-off for the unreserved category was 89.75, for EW it was 78.2 for OBC, it was 74.3 whereas for SC, ST and PwD, it was 54, 44.3 and 0.11, respectively.

The following students who have appeared for paper 1 ((BE/B Tech) in JEE Main 2019, out of which 24 students scored 100 NTA scores. The list includes Subhan Srivastava from Delhi, Kevin Martin from Karnataka, Dhruv Arora from Madhya Pradesh, Jayesh Sigla from Punjab and 20 others.

The exam which was held at 370 test centres in India and abroad had released the admit cards for JEE Mains 2019 exam on March 21. Information related to all India ranking, state-wise scores, total marks and category rank holders will be available on the JEE Mains 2019 website @jeemain.nic.in.

How to check JEE Main 2019 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website jeemain.nic.in.

Step 2: Log in with your JEE Mains roll number and date of birth

Step 3: Click on the submit button

Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App