JEE Main result 2019: The JEE Main 2019 April examination results will be out soon. The National Testing Agency will declare the JEE Main results 2019 on its official website i.e. https://nta.ac.in/. According to the director general of NTA Vineet Joshi, the JEE result will be announced before April 30, 2019.

JEE Main result 2019: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2019 April examination results will be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA), this month. The answer sheets of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) which was held on April 12, has been uploaded on the main website i.e. jeemain.nic.in. In an interview with the online portal, the director general of NTA, Vineet Joshi was quoted saying that the JEE result will be announced before April 30, 2019. It is the target and the same can be declared sooner as well.

Vineet Joshi also confirmed that the final ranks will be published on the same date of JEE 2019 results. Earlier this year, the JEE Main January 2019 result was declared. The students who appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination 2019 received the marks in the form of a percentage. Over 15 aspirants ranked 100 per cent score in JEE Main January 2019. That time, the Union Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD), Prakash Javadekar in an official statement announced that the final ranks will be declared after the April 2019 results.

Ranks would be declared after the 2nd JEE to be held in April 2019. For the first time, students have a chance to improve their performance. This is the Narendra Modi government caring for students and trying to reduce exam stress, Union Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD), Prakash Javadekar wrote in his tweet.

.@DG_NTA declared results of the #JEE Main exam held between 8th & 12th Jan, in record time, & 12 days ahead of schedule. Made possible due to use of advanced technology and tireless team work of NTA team. I congratulate all students who did well & the entire team.@PIB_India — Chowkidar Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) January 19, 2019

Over 9,29,198 students registered for the JEE Main in January 2019 while 9,35,741 candidates appeared in April 2019 session. In the April session, around 6,543 aspirants registered for engineering courses. However, a drop of 10,285 was witnessed by the Board in architecture courses where the number of registered candidates dropped from 1,80,052 in January to 1,69,767 in April.

Note: Candidates can make the category correction in their application form. The National Testing Agency has re-opened the link for candidates keeping the newly introduced reservation quota for EWS (Economically Weaker Section).

