JEE Main results 2019: NTA to declare Joint Entrance Main Exam Results shortly at jeemain.nic.in

JEE Main results 2019: The students who have appeared for the examination should note that, according to the All India Ranking of JEE Main 2019, a total of 2.45 lakh candidates will be selected for JEE Advanced. The students who will be shortlisted for the JEE Advanced will be sitting for the next stage of IIT JEE admission.

JEE Main result 2019 will be declared today. National Testing Agency has announced that the results of JEE Main 2019 will be released in online mode. Candidates can check the JEE Main 2019 result from the official website @jeemain.nic.in. The students who have appeared for the examination should note that, according to the All India Ranking of JEE Main 2019, a total of 2.45 lakh candidates will be selected for JEE Advanced. The students who will be shortlisted for the JEE Advanced will be sitting for the next stage of IIT JEE admission.

How to download JEE Main April 2019 result:

1. Click on the ‘JEE Main 2019 April Result link @jeemain.nic.in

2. Enter application number and date of birth or password.

3. After successfully login, JEE Main April 2019 result will appear on the display screen.

4. Download the result.

5. Take a printout of the same for future reference

JEE Main 2019 April session was conducted from April 7 to April 12, 2019. This was the second session of JEE Main 2019. The first session of the entrance test was conducted in January this year and the results for Paper 1 were declared just a few days after the exam on January 19.

JEE Main is important to get admission in various undergraduate engineering programmes offered at NITs, IIITs, SFTIs, and CFTIs.

Several states also accept JEE Main score for admission to engineering programmes offered at engineering institutes/colleges funded by state governments.

