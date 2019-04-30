JEE Main results 2019 date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be declaring the JEE Main Paper II result on or before May 15, 2019. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website regularly for result related updates.

JEE Main results 2019 date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) which declared the JEE Main Paper I result on April 29, 2019, has announced that Paper- II (B.Arch and B. Planning) result will be released on or before May 15, 2019. The result will be out on the official website i.e. jeemain.nic.in. For paper- I (B.E./B.Tech), 24 students received 100 NTA Score for January and April 2019 examination. JEE Main 2019 Paper 2 took place on April 7 while Paper 1 was conducted on April 8, 9, 10 and 12.

A total of 9,29,198 students appeared for the JEE Main in January against 9,35,741 sitting for the same in April session. A total of 6,543 candidates had registered for engineering courses this year, which has shot up as compared to last year’s registration. Although for architecture courses, the number of registrations has gone down as candidates this year dropped from 1,80,052 in January to 1,69,767 in April. A dip of 10,285 students has been registered when it comes to architecture course.

JEE Main results 2019: Cut-off for various categories (PAPER-I)

Common Rank List (CRL): 89.7548849

Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 78.2174869

Other Backward Class (OBC-NCL): 74.3166557

Scheduled Caste (SC): 54.0128155

People with Disability (PwD): 0.1137173

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 44.3345172

JEE Main results 2019: How to check Paper-II result, once it’s out

Visit the official website i.e. jeemain.nic.in On the homepage, click ‘JEE Main result 2019’ link After you have clicked the ‘JEE Main result 2019’, a new page will pop-up Enter your credentials such as roll number and other details Result will be displayed on your screens. download your result and take a print out for future reference.

The exam was held at 370 test centres across India and abroad. The admit card for the same was released on March 21. Other Information related to all India ranking, subject-wise scores, total marks and category rank holders will be available on the JEE Mains 2019 website @jeemain.nic.in.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App