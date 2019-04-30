JEE Main Results 2019: The JEE main April 2019 results were declared on Monday by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the website of jeemain.nic.inAround nine lakh students had registered for the exam at nearly 400 centres in India and abroad. While Paper 1 of JEE Mains 2019 was held on April 8, 9, 10 and 12, Paper 2 was conducted on April 7. 

Information on all India ranking, subject-wise scores, total marks and category toppers will be available on the JEE Main 2019 website @jeemain.nic.in. Twenty-four students have scored 100 per cent marks, while the cut-off for the un-reserved category was 89.75%, EW category 78.21%, OBC 74.31%, SC, ST and PwD 54.01, 44.33 and 0.11 respectively. The JEE Main April 2019 exam was conducted by NTA on April 7, 8, 9, 10 and 12 this year.

Two toppers are from each state, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. Samiksha Das topped from Rajasthan and she is the only girl candidate to score 100 percentile in JEE Main 2019 examination. 

 JEE Main Results 2019: Here is the list of the toppers who have secured 100 percentile

AIR JEE Main Rank Name of the Candidate State
1 SHUBHAN SRIVASTAVA DELHI
2 KEVIN MARTIN KARNATAKA
3 DHRUV ARORA MADHYA PRADESH
4 JAYESH SINGLA PUNJAB
5 BATTEPATI KARTHIKEYA TELANAGANA
6 NISHANT ABHANGI RAJASTHAN
7 ADELLY SAI KIRAN TELANGANA
8 VISHWANTH K TELANGANA
9 KONDA RENU ANDHRA PRADESH
10 ABHAY PRATAP SINGH RATHORE MADHYA PRADESH
11 SAMBIT BEHERA RAJASTHAN
12 SHUBHANKAR GAMBHIR RAJASTHAN
13 ANKIT KUMAR MISRA MAHARASHTRA
14 HIMANSHU GAURAV SINGH UTTAR PRADESH
15 PRAKHAR JAGWANI MADHYA PRADESH
16 DRAVYA MARWAHA HARYANA
17 NAMAN GUPTA UTTAR PRADESH
18 GUPTA KARTIKEY CHANDRESH MAHARASHTRA
19 SAMIKSHA DAS RAJASTHAN
20 BOJJA CHETAN REDDY ANDHRA PRADESH
21 GUDIPATY ANIKET JHARKHAND
22 JITENDER KUMAR YADAV HARYANA
23 RAJ ARYAN AGRAWAL MAHARASHTRA
24 YINDUKURI JAYANTH PHANI SAI TELANGANA

How to check JEE Main April Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Candidates can log in using their JEE Main roll number and date of birth

Step 3: Click on Submit

Step 4: Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Take out a print out for future use

Candidates will have to score a minimum of 75% marks (65% for SC/ST category) if they wish to appear in NITs, IIITs and CFTIs.

 

