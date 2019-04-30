JEE Main Results 2019: The JEE main April 2019 results were declared on Monday by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the website of jeemain.nic.in. Around nine lakh students had registered for the exam at nearly 400 centres in India and abroad. While Paper 1 of JEE Mains 2019 was held on April 8, 9, 10 and 12, Paper 2 was conducted on April 7.
Information on all India ranking, subject-wise scores, total marks and category toppers will be available on the JEE Main 2019 website @jeemain.nic.in. Twenty-four students have scored 100 per cent marks, while the cut-off for the un-reserved category was 89.75%, EW category 78.21%, OBC 74.31%, SC, ST and PwD 54.01, 44.33 and 0.11 respectively. The JEE Main April 2019 exam was conducted by NTA on April 7, 8, 9, 10 and 12 this year.
Two toppers are from each state, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. Samiksha Das topped from Rajasthan and she is the only girl candidate to score 100 percentile in JEE Main 2019 examination.
JEE Main Results 2019: Here is the list of the toppers who have secured 100 percentile
|AIR JEE Main Rank
|Name of the Candidate
|State
|1
|SHUBHAN SRIVASTAVA
|DELHI
|2
|KEVIN MARTIN
|KARNATAKA
|3
|DHRUV ARORA
|MADHYA PRADESH
|4
|JAYESH SINGLA
|PUNJAB
|5
|BATTEPATI KARTHIKEYA
|TELANAGANA
|6
|NISHANT ABHANGI
|RAJASTHAN
|7
|ADELLY SAI KIRAN
|TELANGANA
|8
|VISHWANTH K
|TELANGANA
|9
|KONDA RENU
|ANDHRA PRADESH
|10
|ABHAY PRATAP SINGH RATHORE
|MADHYA PRADESH
|11
|SAMBIT BEHERA
|RAJASTHAN
|12
|SHUBHANKAR GAMBHIR
|RAJASTHAN
|13
|ANKIT KUMAR MISRA
|MAHARASHTRA
|14
|HIMANSHU GAURAV SINGH
|UTTAR PRADESH
|15
|PRAKHAR JAGWANI
|MADHYA PRADESH
|16
|DRAVYA MARWAHA
|HARYANA
|17
|NAMAN GUPTA
|UTTAR PRADESH
|18
|GUPTA KARTIKEY CHANDRESH
|MAHARASHTRA
|19
|SAMIKSHA DAS
|RAJASTHAN
|20
|BOJJA CHETAN REDDY
|ANDHRA PRADESH
|21
|GUDIPATY ANIKET
|JHARKHAND
|22
|JITENDER KUMAR YADAV
|HARYANA
|23
|RAJ ARYAN AGRAWAL
|MAHARASHTRA
|24
|YINDUKURI JAYANTH PHANI SAI
|TELANGANA
How to check JEE Main April Result 2019
Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: Candidates can log in using their JEE Main roll number and date of birth
Step 3: Click on Submit
Step 4: Result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Take out a print out for future use
Candidates will have to score a minimum of 75% marks (65% for SC/ST category) if they wish to appear in NITs, IIITs and CFTIs.