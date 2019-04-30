JEE Main Results 2019: The results of JEE main exam 2019 was declared on Monday by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the website of jeemain.nic.in. The JEE Main 2019 exam was conducted by the NTA in April this year. Here is the list of toppers who secured 100 percentile.

JEE Main Results 2019: The JEE main April 2019 results were declared on Monday by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the website of jeemain.nic.in. Around nine lakh students had registered for the exam at nearly 400 centres in India and abroad. While Paper 1 of JEE Mains 2019 was held on April 8, 9, 10 and 12, Paper 2 was conducted on April 7.

Information on all India ranking, subject-wise scores, total marks and category toppers will be available on the JEE Main 2019 website @jeemain.nic.in. Twenty-four students have scored 100 per cent marks, while the cut-off for the un-reserved category was 89.75%, EW category 78.21%, OBC 74.31%, SC, ST and PwD 54.01, 44.33 and 0.11 respectively. The JEE Main April 2019 exam was conducted by NTA on April 7, 8, 9, 10 and 12 this year.

Two toppers are from each state, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. Samiksha Das topped from Rajasthan and she is the only girl candidate to score 100 percentile in JEE Main 2019 examination.

JEE Main Results 2019: Here is the list of the toppers who have secured 100 percentile

AIR JEE Main Rank Name of the Candidate State 1 SHUBHAN SRIVASTAVA DELHI 2 KEVIN MARTIN KARNATAKA 3 DHRUV ARORA MADHYA PRADESH 4 JAYESH SINGLA PUNJAB 5 BATTEPATI KARTHIKEYA TELANAGANA 6 NISHANT ABHANGI RAJASTHAN 7 ADELLY SAI KIRAN TELANGANA 8 VISHWANTH K TELANGANA 9 KONDA RENU ANDHRA PRADESH 10 ABHAY PRATAP SINGH RATHORE MADHYA PRADESH 11 SAMBIT BEHERA RAJASTHAN 12 SHUBHANKAR GAMBHIR RAJASTHAN 13 ANKIT KUMAR MISRA MAHARASHTRA 14 HIMANSHU GAURAV SINGH UTTAR PRADESH 15 PRAKHAR JAGWANI MADHYA PRADESH 16 DRAVYA MARWAHA HARYANA 17 NAMAN GUPTA UTTAR PRADESH 18 GUPTA KARTIKEY CHANDRESH MAHARASHTRA 19 SAMIKSHA DAS RAJASTHAN 20 BOJJA CHETAN REDDY ANDHRA PRADESH 21 GUDIPATY ANIKET JHARKHAND 22 JITENDER KUMAR YADAV HARYANA 23 RAJ ARYAN AGRAWAL MAHARASHTRA 24 YINDUKURI JAYANTH PHANI SAI TELANGANA

How to check JEE Main April Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Candidates can log in using their JEE Main roll number and date of birth

Step 3: Click on Submit

Step 4: Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Take out a print out for future use

Candidates will have to score a minimum of 75% marks (65% for SC/ST category) if they wish to appear in NITs, IIITs and CFTIs.

