The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains Paper 2 B. Arch. /B. Planning which was held in January 2019 on its official website, jeemain.nic.in. The interested candidates are requested to check their result on the official website. In the Paper 2, a total of 1,80,052 candidates had registered for the examination including one transgender, 75,658 female and 1,04,393 male candidates. The candidates appeared across 390 exam centres. Out of which, 1,45,386 candidates appeared for the exam from across the country.

As per the official release of the NTA, two Andhra Pradesh boys named Gudla Raghunandan Reddy and Gollapudi N Lakshmi Narayanan had topped the exam. They have secured 100 percentile score. The final answer key for paper 2 JEE Main January examination has also been released. The candidates can also check the responses denoted by the NTA.

However, a nation-wide rank is all set to be released after result for April exams.

Meanwhile, the candidates who wished to appear for the second attempt, the NTA had already declared the registration dates. The Paper I and paper II registration dates will begin from February 8 on the official website of NTA, nta.ac.in. The candidates will be selected on the basis of the best score of the best performance. According to the official release, it is not compulsory to appear in both the attempts.

