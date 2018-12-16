JEE Mains 2019: The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2019 is scheduled to take place on December 17, 2018 Monday. Students must be anxious to crack the examination in their first attempt. We have compiled a few tips and tricks for the candidates to crack the examination.

JEE Mains 2019: The admit cards for Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2019 January examination will be released on December 17, 2018 Monday. Naturally, the anxiety reaches at its height among the students to crack in the first attempt. After preparing throughout the year for boards and, pre-boards, the JEE adds more pressure on the students. Usually, it becomes quite difficult to schedule your routine to practice for JEE examination. Here are a few tips and tricks to crack the JEE Mains of 2019 while managing pre-boards.

Tips to crack JEE Mains 2019 in your first attempt

Schedule Time-Table: Remember to schedule your time-table. This is the basic step which every students tend to forget while preparing. At the last minute, it adds more tension as it creates a chaotic situation. So, a disciplined time-table is a necessary requirement for every preparation. Understanding the formulae before attempting a numerical everytime should be in every candidates’ timetable. Now or Never: Don’t gamble with your career by thinking of cracking the exam in April 2019. The thought that you will pass in another attempt to improve your score is a lazy one. Hence, it is important for the candidates to look at January attempt as more than a mock test. Set reasonable targets: Time and again, the experts have emphasised on strategising on the candidates’ capabilities to crack the examination. Attempt those questions which you know the best. Some students take their first attempt as a mock test for a particular set of topics. So, set your expectations as per your targets. Always ensure your focus to attain a higher level of accuracy. Pre-Board is the important Mock-Test: Pre-boards are a mandatory examination for all the students. It has been often noticed that several teachers and parents have advised their candidates to miss the pre-boards as they are preparing for the JEE Main examinations. However, it’s not a good decision. Writing the pre-boards is the best mock test to play the final innings of JEE Mains. Not just that, pre-boards can make realise a particular student to assess their performance for JEE Mains 2019. Class 12 is an integral part of JEE Main examination so it is an opportunity for the candidates to go through the syllabus. Mock tests are the best helpful friend: Don’t be lethargic when it comes to trying mock tests. Try and do at least 5 or about 10 mock tests carefully and practice until you get a perfect score. Carefully practice the difficult questions. Online test questions are the next alternative to perform well. NTA has provided the students with several test practice centres across the country. Students can book a mock test or practice test at the regional centres on the official website.

