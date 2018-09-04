JEE Mains 2019: Registration process for the upcoming JEE Mains 2019 recently started on the official website of NTA. Candidates can now start preparing for the competitive exam with utmost dedication if they want to qualify the JEE 2019 on their first attempt to get admission into the top engineering institutes in India, including IIT's and NIT's.

JEE Mains 2019: The Joint Entrance Exam or JEE will be conducted by the newly formed examination conducting agency National Testing Agency (NTA). According to the new guidelines of the government, JEE is set to be conducted twice in a year starting from this year in December. JEE is one of the most competitive exams in the world and to crack this entrance examination one needs to know the right tricks.

JEE is the gateway to top engineering institutions in India and almost every year lakhs of students try their luck for the exam though it takes sweat, determination and hard work to qualify in the JEE examination. Meanwhile, the registration for JEE 2019 has already started through the official website ntanet.nic.in and candidates interested to apply for the examination can log into the website and fill the application form before September 30, 2018.

ALSO READ: JEE MAIN 2019 registration begins @ jeemain.nic.in, Important things to remember

Here are the five best tricks to top JEE Mains 2019

1. Candidates should give as many mock tests as possible before the exam to become familiar with the exam pattern and to learn time management

2. They should solve previous years’ question papers to get a fair idea about how tough the questions can be

3. Candidates need to do balanced preparations to perform well in all subjects as most students fail due to bad performance in one subject

4. A candidate should be aware of his/her strengths and weaknesses so that you can strategize your test taking strategy and preparation accordingly

5. Lastly, candidates preparing to sit for the JEE exam are required to do ample practice in advance. Because if they get nervous during the exam, they are likely to commit mistakes.

ALSO READ: National Testing Agency: NTA registration for UGC NET 2018 & jee Mains 2019 started

JEE 2019: Steps to register online

Visit the official website of JEE 2019, ntanet.nic.in

Click on the Register Online link

Enter the details on the fields provided

Click on ‘Submit’

Your registration Is now complete

How to apply for JEE 2019?

With the new User id and password, login to the user portal

Here, search for the link that reads, “Apply Online for JEE 2019”

Click on the link

Candidates will be directed to a different page

Enter all the necessary details and click submit

Take a print out of the final submitted form and keep it for reference

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More