JEE Mains 2019: The National Testing Agency has released a statement regarding the Adhaar Card number involved in the registration process for JEE Mains 2019 examination to be held soon. Candidates can check the details given here.

JEE Mains 2019: The JEE aspirants who are willing to appear for upcoming JEE Mains 2019 examination need not worry about their registration anymore if they don’t have an Aadhaar Card or Aadhaar Number, as National Testing Agency (NTA), the newly formed examination conducting authority under Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD), Government of India has released a notification stating that the 12 digit Adhaar Number is not mandatory for JEE Mains 2019 examination registration.

As per reports in a leading daily, the statement from NTA read, “it is hereby clarified that while filling in online Application Form the Aadhaar number is only one of the types of identification and is not mandatory”. Meanwhile, the registration process for JEE mains through the official portal of NTA is going to be closed on September 30, 2018. Meanwhile, JEE 2019 examination has been scheduled to be conducted by the NTA from January 6 to January 20 next year.

ALSO READ: NEET PG, MDS 2019 dates announced by National Board of Examinations at natboard.edu.in, check details

ALSO READ: UPSC Civil Services Main Exam Admit Card 2018 released, see steps to download @ upsc.gov.in

Steps to register for JEE Mains 2019:

Visit the official website of National Testing Agency – https://www.nta.ac.in/ On the homepage click on the ‘Engineering’ tab Candidates will be directed to a different window Here, search for the JEE Website & Registration link and click on the link Again click on the link ‘Fill Application Form’ Candidates will again be redirected to a different window Candidates who have not registered themselves first complete the online registration process Now, the registered candidates can login to the user portal by entering their Application Number, Password, Enter security pin, Security Pin Fill the online application form and make application fee payment Submit the form and take a print out of the same for future reference

To go to the official website of NTA and check the details regarding the Online application for JEE or Joint Entrance Examination 2019, click on this link: https://jeemain.nic.in/webinfo/Public/Home.aspx

ALSO READ: DUSU election 2018 LIVE updates: 1.35 lakh students to decide fate of 23 candidates; 700 EVMs installed at 52 centres

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More