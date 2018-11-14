JEE Mains 2019: The JEE Mains is the national level undergraduate engineering entrance examination which is conducting for admission to several bachelor degrees as in B.Tech/B.E course. In case, the students are juggling between the board and Joint Entrance Examinations, here are some of the suggestion they can follow.

JEE Mains 2019: One of the most appeared examination across the country, India, Joint Entrance Examination lately announced the JEE Mains exam for the admission to many bachelor degrees as in B.Tech/B.E courses. The examination which is conducted by NTA will start from January 6, 2019, and is scheduled to end on January 20, 2019.

Besides the JEE Mains, all the aspirants have to make sure they also focus on the board examination. Therefore, here are some of the suggestions for all the students who are juggling between the two big examinations which are very crucial for their academics.

Important to know syllabus: The first advice is to be well versed with the syllabus, as it is the most important thing when it comes to examination. All the students should decide their syllabus according and be well acquainted with it. Mainly, the JEE Main examination covers most of the actual syllabus. So students should avoid stress.

Understand your Question paper: To avoid stress and confusion, it is important to go through old question papers. There are various questions that are repeated in both the examinations, which is an advantage for the student and of course it helps in time management.

Test series will boost your confidence: Appearing for the test series really build ups the students confidence, as it gives a basic idea of the examination and the student learns to manage the time. Test series is a good way to know your mistakes, so you can work on your weaknesses.

Revision is important: Since there are 2 main examinations, it is important to revise the syllabus. If you are dependent on half of the syllabus it is okay, but make sure you focus on your strengths and revise them thoroughly.

Relax a bit: It is important to avoid stress, but excessive stress can directly affect the mind and decrease the students’ confidence. Go out, watch a movie, exercise a bit, go for morning walk, have your favourite ice-cream, spend times with your parents and friends.

