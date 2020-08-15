National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the release date of Joint Entrance Examination Mains or the JEE Mains 2020 admit card in the next few days.

National Testing Agency or the NTA is likely to release the release date of Joint Entrance Examination Mains or the JEE Mains 2020 admit card in the next few days. The official date for admit cards has not been announced yet. However, the JEE Mains 2020 exams are scheduled to be held from September 1, 2020, to September 6, 2020.

The NTA issued an information brochure, according to which, the admit cards were to be released 15 days before the JEE Mains exam. Students might be able to download their admit cards from August 17, 2020, from the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

The notice issued by the NTA read that the dates of downloading the admit card indicating roll number and centre of the examination will be displayed 15 days before the conduct of the examination on the official website of NTA and JEE Mains.

As per the National Testing Agency, it will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2020 from September 2020 to September 6, 2020. It will be conducted in 2 shifts, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the evening shift.

Download JEE Mains 2020 Admit card online: