JEE Main 2020 Engineering Entrance Exam will start from tomorrow as per the schedule released by the NTA. JEE Main 2020 exam will be held from 1st to 6th Sept 2020 across India.To help aspirants know exactly what is allowed and what is not allowed inside the exam hall for JEE Main 2020, a detailed list has been provided below.

From tomorrow i.e. September 1, 2020 Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2020 are scheduled to begin. Amid this pandemic the April examinations were delayed and now shall be conducted between September 1 and September 6. Around 8.67 lakh candidates have registered for the examination. Because of the coronavirus pandemic,the list of items that are allowed inside the examination centre has been revised by National Testing Agency .

On the JEE Main 2020 admit cards, set of instructions have been shared by the NTA . A 4 page admit card, has been released this year which also includes a declaration form. Candidates must carry their admit card with them to the centres.

Visit your JEE Main exam centre a day before the exam to familiarise yourself with the location and assess factors like time and distance.

What is allowed inside the exam centre

Admit Card, the candidates need to fill all pages. As instructed on the admit card, candidates must carry government ID like Aadhar Card, Passport, Drivers License, etc. Candidates please note, that earlier NTA used to provide the pens at the exam centre, but this time because of pandemic students shall not be provided pens rather they need to carry their own pens at the exam centre. Simple transparent ball point pen with transparent body. Students would be allowed to carry 50 ml bottle of Personal hand sanitizer inside the venue as well. Also, at multiple points for candidates sanitizers would be provided. Students can carry transparent water bottle as well. The water bottle must be clear and should not have any labels on it.

Special privilege: Diabetic students will be allowed to carry eatables like sugar tablets/fruits (like banana/apple/ orange) and transparent water bottle to the test centre. However, they will not be allowed to carry packed foods like chocolates/candy/sandwich etc.

What is Not allowed

No mobile phones would be allowed inside the examination centre. Moreover, the candidates need to download Aarogya Setu app, but students need to leave the phones outside the examination centre. At the examination centres rough Sheets would be provided. By invigilators wearing gloves, rough sheets would be placed at the computer to ensure hygiene. No electronic gadget are allowed inside the examination. ID cards issued by schools/ colleges/ universities/coaching centres will not be considered as valid ID. Even photocopies or images stored in mobile phones will not be accepted. Thus, do not carry any of these. Do not carry eatables (loose or packed) and water inside the exam hall. These will not be allowed.

How to Mark Attendance in JEE Main 2020?

JEE Main candidates will be required to enter the required details in an attendance sheet provided by the invigilator. They will have to put their signature and left-hand thumb impression on the attendance sheet. Candidates are also required to paste their coloured passport-sized photograph which should be the same as that in the application form. They should ensure that their left-hand thumb impression is clear and not smudged with any tattoo or henna.

All the best!

