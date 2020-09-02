The Joint Entrance Exams (JEE) (Mains) were conducted across the country for the second day on Wednesday, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Exam centers in Kochi and Siliguri adhered to COVID-19 guidelines as announcements were made for candidates to observe social distancing.

For the second day Joint Entrance Exams (JEE) (Mains) took place across the country on Wednesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Exam centres in Kochi and Siliguri adhered to COVID-19 guidelines as announcements were made for candidates to observe social distancing. Hand sanitiser was available for the students and temperature checks were conducted before they entered their respective exam centres.

Praveen Kumar, a candidate from Khaprail who had come to Siliguri to appear for the exam at the Surendra Institute of Engineering & Management, said he was not worried about the COVID-19 situation and was more concerned about his exam going well.”I believe I have prepared well for my exams. More than COVID-19, I hope my exams go well. My only other concern is that there is a lockdown on September 12 and NEET is on September 13,” Kumar told ANI.

The West Bengal government had earlier announced that a complete state lockdown on September 11 and 12 in light of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for admission in medical institutes in the country will take place on September 13.

ALSO READ: Twitter flooded with memes as JEE-Mains Aspirants appear for entrance exam

ALSO READ: JEE Main Exam 2020 in Covid-19: Students appear with masks, follow recommended protocol