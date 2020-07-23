CSAB (Central Seat Allocation Board) has decided to implement certain relaxations to the eligibility criterion of admissions into NITs and other CFTIs (Centrally Funded Technical Institutions).

Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal, Minister at Union Human Resources Development (HRD), said that the Central Seat Allocation Board, or CSAB, decided to ease the eligibility requirements for admissions to NITs and other Technical Institutions ran by the Central Government. The decision was taken while keeping the ongoing coronavirus crisis in mind. Central Boards, CBSE and CISCE & several state boards had to cancel some board exams this year. Keeping all that in mind this decision has been taken.

The Minister wrote on his Twitter account that JEE Main 2020 candidates with the required qualifications will now only need to retrieve a passing certificate in their Class 12 examinations regardless of the marks scored. At other times, candidates need to have gained at least 75% total marks in Class 12 Board Exams or should be counted out in the top 20% of successful students in their exams.

Due to prevailing circumstances, Central Seat Allocation Board (#CSAB) has decided to relax the eligibility criterion for admissions to NITs and other #CFTIs. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 23, 2020

The Joint Admission Board also announced that students who cleared the JEE Advanced will be able to apply for admission to IITs regardless of their Class 12 marks. While earlier, securing a minimum of 75 per cent marks was mandatory. Probably, more number of people will appear for the exam this year.

Both the central educational boards, CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) and CISCE (Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination) had to cancel several the board exams due to Coronavirus pandemic in the country. The students were promoted based on internal assessments. The students were to raise grievances in case their marks dipped below 75 per cent. So, the HRD ministry decided to cancel this criterion in order to maintain a level playing field.

