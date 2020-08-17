National Testing Agency or the NTA is likely to release the admit cards of JEE Mains examination soon on the official website. The exam will be held from September 1, 2020 to September 6, 2020.

National Testing Agency or the NTA is likely to release the admit cards of JEE Mains examination soon on the official website. Soon after the judgement on final year examinations by the Supreme court, NTA would release the JEE Mains admit card. After the release, students may head towards the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in to download their admit cards.

This year, the exam is scheduled to be held from September 1, 2020, to September 6, 2020. The exam will be held across the country in various centres. I’m the hearing that was held today in the top court, the verdict that came out says that the exam will be conducted as per the schedule prepared, there will be no postponement.

The exam will be held in two shifts, the shifts will be of 3 hours of duration. The first shift will begin from 9.30 a.m. and will end at 12.30 p.m, the second shift will begin from 2.30 p.m. and end at 5.30 p.m. The medium of the exam will be online, it will be a computer-based exam. The question paper will be based on four subjects, Mathematics, physics, General aptitude, and Chemistry.

The exact date of the release of admit card has not been released yet but as per an earlier notice issued by the NTA, the admit cards were to be released 15 days before the exam. Since, the supreme court has now cleared that the exam would be conducted on the scheduled date, admit card is likely to be released anytime now.

The exam was scheduled to be held in the month of April but it couldn’t be conducted due to the coronavirus crisis.

