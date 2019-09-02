JEE Mains 2020: National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to open the application process for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2020 through the official website - jeemain.nic.in. Interested candidates can check the step-by-step JEE application process, JEE Main eligibility criteria, examination fees, exam pattern, JEE Main syllabus 2020 and other details given in this article.

JEE Mains 2020: National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to open the application process for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2020 through the official website – jeemain.nic.in today, September 2, 2019. All the candidates who wish to appear in the JEE 2020 examination can check the step-by-step JEE application process, JEE Main eligibility criteria, examination fees, exam pattern, JEE Main syllabus 2020 and other necessary details related to the upcoming NTA JEE Main 2020 examination given below.

JEE Mains Application Process 2020: JEE Main 2020 Eligibility criteria

Candidates who have cleared Plus 2 or Intermediate or Class 12 examination with Physics Chemistry and Mathematics are eligible to apply for the examination.

JEE Main Syllabus 2020:

Candidates appearing in the examination must note that NTA has already released the details of JEE 2020 syllabus on its official website. To download the full JEE Syllabus 2020, candidates can click on the direct link given below.

Direct link to download JEE Main 2020 Syllabus

How to register for Joint Entrance Exam 2020?

The NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2020 for candidates aspiring to pursue an engineering course from top technical institutes in the country. They can check the step-by-step application process of JEE Main 2020 here.

At first, candidates need to go to the official website of NTA JEE – jeemain.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the registration option

Here, fill the details and click on submit

On submitting, id and password will be generated

Now, with the credentials, log in to the user portal to apply online

How to fill the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) 2020 online application form?

Now, before proceeding to fill the JEE Application form 2020 online, candidates must note that they fulfill the eligibility criteria. Check how to fill the JEE Main 2020 Application form online here:

Log into the official JEE website

With the login credentials login to the user portal

Now, click on the Apply Online option

Fill the application form

Upload all scanned copies of relevant documents

Now, make application fee payment online

Take a print out of the same

Submit the application form and keep a copy for future reference

