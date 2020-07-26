JEE Mains is one exam that has become a nemesis of students since its inception. Here are some steps that you can follow to prepare for JEE Mains 2020.

The second attempt of JEE Mains 2020 is now scheduled for September 1-6. The admit cards are to be released by August 15. For a JEE Main 2020 aspirant, it directly means a gain of extended time to prepare for the exam.

Preparation Tips for JEE Mains 2020

1) Make a Proper Schedule:

All aspirants who wish to crack JEE Mains are advised to make a proper schedule for their days including time for study, breaks and even nap-time. A balanced day chart with due time given to rest is mandatory to remain focused and concentrated. When planning out a preparation schedule, it is important that you include your free time, time to play around, enjoy and party, while also including your study schedule. Proper utilisation of your time will only enhance your efficiency.

2) Structure Your Syllabus:

While structuring your syllabus, keep in mind the different sub-topics of the chapter the various books that you can use for the preparation of that particular topic. Divide your topics into three zones: weak, moderate and strong. Try to focus more on strong chapters of yours during the last day revision and just read the important concept and formulae of weak chapters. When preparing the timetable, define the duration for completing a topic or chapter. Remember, completing a topic before the set deadline is always a booster.

3) Make Mind Maps:

This personal obsession of mine has been of utmost help to my students in my decade of teaching. A ‘Mind Map’ is one where one jots down all the equations and theories used in that chapter in the form of flowcharts in a single page.

4) Revision is the Key To Success:

Revise those questions which were doubtful during the first time. Use different pens to write short notes. Cramming all the equations, theories and questions will not help, understanding the logic and reasoning will. Hence, you should attempt JEE Mains mock tests and solve previous year question papers. On the other hand, do not spend hours on one topic or question either, you will only be wasting your time. If you are stuck at some place, it is better to seek guidance on the issue or keep it aside for later, so that you can complete the rest of the chapter or topic.

5) Slow is Smooth and Smooth is Faster :

Maintain your calm and let go off every thought except for the question or concept that you’re grappling with. This will slow you down but you will gain smoothness. With due time and practice, this smoothness will give you speed and accuracy. This ‘mantra’ has worked wonders!

Exam tips and question answering tactics –

During the exam, it is very important to stay calm and motivated. Take deep breathe if you feel low, you may sing some motivated song in your mind or just observe still objects around you Attempt easy and short questions first, and mark the questions which you feel can be done so as to attempt them later on. Also, read the options after reading the question, sometimes you may get answer directly by substituting the options in the question without actually solving the question. Fill out the response sheet carefully and avoid silly mistakes

Finally, believe in yourself. The papers may seem difficult or even impossible, sometimes, to crack. Cracking a national-level examination is not a piece of cake. Therefore, you need to stay motivated to pursue the task with all your mind, soul and strength.

All the best with your preparation strategy for JEE Mains 2020!

The writer, Yuvraj Pokharna is a Mathematics Faculty and heading a Surat-based coaching institute, IITeasy. He has successfully mentored many All India Rank holders in his career span of about a decade.

