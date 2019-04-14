JEE Mains April examination 2019: The question papers and answer keys for JEE Main 2019 April examinations have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday, April 14, 2019, on the official website jeemain.nic.in. Students who had appeared for the examination can download the answer keys. The NTA has also availed the facility of raising the objections, in case of errors. This facility will remain available until April 16, 2019, 11:50 pm.

JEE Mains April examination 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the question papers and answer key for JEE Main 2019 April examinations on Sunday, April 14, 2019, on the official website jeemain.nic.in. Students who appeared for the examination are requested to download the answer keys. In case of errors, the candidates can raise objections also. The objection window will remain open till April 16, 2019, 11:50 pm. Over 9.58 lakh candidates has already registered for the JEE Main 2019 April examination. Students can raise the objections and would have to Rs 1,000 as a processing fee for each question challenged. The fee payment can be made through online mode. In case the raised objection turned out to be correct, the paid fee would be refunded to the same account.

As per the official notification mentioned on the official website, following are the steps to challenge the answer keys:

Step 1: Go to the official website jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: Enter your application number and date of birth and enter security pin as displayed

and Submit.

Step 3: An option which says ‘Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key’, click on it

Step 4: A set of 90 Questions (Physics/Chemistry/Mathematics) IDs for Paper I and 80

Questions (Mathematics/Aptitude) IDs for Paper II, they are in sequential order.

Step 5: The ID next to the question under the column ‘Correct Option’ which stands for the correct Answer Key

to be used by NTA.

Step 6: In case you wish to challenge this option, you may use any one or more Option IDs as given in the

next four columns by clicking the checkbox.

Step 7: After clicking your desired option, both for Physics/Chemistry/Mathematics for paper I and

Mathematics/Aptitude IDs for Paper II scroll down, ‘Save your Claim’ and move to next

screen.

Step 8: You will see options like Option IDs as you have challenged.

Step 9: Upload supporting documents in which you can select ‘Choose File’ and upload

(all documents to be put in a single .pdf file).

Step 10: Click on ‘Save your Claim Finally’.

Step 11: Find a screen displaying your challenges.

Step 12: Pay the processing fee by clicking on ‘Click here to pay fee’.

Step 13: Select mode of payment and pay your processing fee @ Rs.1,000/- for each question challenged.

Make payment through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking.

Step 14: In case your challenge is found to be correct, one can refund the processing fee in the same account.

JEE Main 2019 April examinations were held on April 7, 8, 9, 10 and 12, 2019 through the Computer-based test. A total of 9.45 lakh students had registered for the April examinations.

Candidates are required to pay online a sum fo Rs 1000/- as a processing fee for each question challenged. The candidates can do the payment through Debit/ Credit Card/ net banking. In case the challenged is found to be correct, the processing fee will be refunded. No challenge will be entertained without the receipt of processing fee.

