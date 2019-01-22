JEE Mains Result 2019: The Paper- I Mains examination B.E. /B. Tech which was held on between 9th and12th January, 2019 in 8 shifts conducted by the National Testing Agency on the official website jeemain.nic.in. A total number of 9, 29,198 candidates were registered for Paper –I (B.E. /B. Tech.) in this examination. Around 8,74,469 candidates had appeared for the examination.

JEE Mains Result 2019: National Testing Agency has released the result of the Paper- I Mains examination B.E. /B. Tech which was conducted on between 9th and12th January, 2019 in 8 shifts on the official website jeemain.nic.in. As per the latest notification, the first JEE (Main) Examination was conducted by NTA between 8th and 12th January, 2019 in two shifts per day across 258 cities in the country and abroad per day across 258 cities in the country and abroad. A total number of 9, 29,198 candidates were registered for Paper –I (B.E. /B. Tech.) in this examination.

There were 467 examination centres across the country and abroad. A total number of 566 Observers, 254 City- Coordinators and 25 State Coordinators were deployed at these centres to oversee the smooth and fair conduct of examination. National Testing Agency, NTA had released the JEE Main 2019 scorecard on the official website on January 19, 2019.

However, the JEE Main 2019 Rank would be released only after JEE Main 2019 April examination.

JEE Main 2019 Toppers: List of candidates who have scored 100 percentile. Following are the candidates who have received 100 NTA Score in January 2019 examination in Paper-I (B.E. /B.Tech.)

State wise toppers and their NTA Scores in Paper-1 (B.E./B. Tech.) are as follows

There are a total number of 15 students who have scored 100 percentile in the JEE Main I 2019 or January examination. As per the official numbers, 8, 74, 469 candidates had appeared for the JEE Main 2019 Paper I examination. The examination was conducted from January 8 to January 12, 2019.

