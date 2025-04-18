Home
Saturday, April 19, 2025
JEE Mains Results Out, Toppers From Rajasthan, West Bengal, Telangana, Maharashtra Dominate, Check The List

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 2.

JEE Mains Results Out, Toppers From Rajasthan, West Bengal, Telangana, Maharashtra Dominate, Check The List


The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 2. Students who appeared for the exam can now access their individual scorecards by logging onto the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in — using their application number and date of birth.

The Session 2 examination, which took place on April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, and 9, covered multiple streams including B.E./B.Tech (Paper 1), B.Arch (Paper 2A), and B.Planning (Paper 2B). Along with the release of the scorecards, the NTA has also published the final answer key for the April session.

Toppers Across States: A Strong Showing by Rajasthan and West Bengal 

This year’s list of toppers features a diverse mix of candidates from across the country, with Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh producing a large share of top scorers. Here are some of the standout performers:

  • Md Anas, Ayush Singhal, Lakshya Sharma, Rajit Gupta, Om Prakash BeheraRajasthan
  • Aayush Ravi Chaudhari, Sanidhya Saraf, Vishad JainMaharashtra
  • Kushagra GuptaKarnataka
  • Harssh A Gupta, Vangala Ajay Reddy, Bani Brata MajeeTelangana
  • Archisman Nandy, Devdutta MajhiWest Bengal
  • Harsh Jha, DakshDelhi
  • Shreyas Lohiya, Saurav, Kushagra BaingahaUttar Pradesh
  • Sai Manogna GuthikondaAndhra Pradesh
  • Shiven Vikas Toshniwal, Aadit Prakash BhagadeGujarat
  • Saksham Jindal, Arnav SinghRajasthan

This year’s results showcase not only individual brilliance but also the growing spread of talent across regional education hubs.

Steps To Check Your Result 

For those awaiting their results, here’s a step-by-step guide:

  1. Visit the official JEE website: jeemain.nta.nic.in
  2. Click on the link that reads “JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Result.”
  3. Enter your application number, date of birth, and the captcha code (if prompted).
  4. Once submitted, your result will appear on the screen.
  5. Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

What to Verify on Your Scorecard

Candidates are advised to carefully review the following details on their scorecard:

  • Candidate’s Name
  • Application and Roll Number
  • Category and Gender
  • Marks Obtained (Subject-wise and Total)
  • NTA Score and Percentile
  • Rank (if applicable)
  • Parents’ Names
  • Nationality

Any discrepancies should be immediately reported to the NTA for rectification.

With Session 2 results now out, the NTA is expected to release the All India Rank (AIR) list after considering the better of the two scores (January and April sessions). The scores will also be used as the basis for admissions into top engineering institutions like NITs, IIITs, and centrally funded technical institutions (CFTIs).

JEE Mains Results Out, Toppers From Rajasthan, West Bengal, Telangana, Maharashtra Dominate, Check The List
newsx

Watch, Arvind Kejriwal Dancing With His Wife At His Daughter’s Engagement Ceremony
newsx

Delhi NCR Get Relief From Heat, Wind Storm Takes Charge Cooling The Temperature
newsx

Mahua Moitra Attacks Government Over Installation Of ATMs In Train, Calls Out Demonetisation Hypocrisy
Trump and Rubio warn U.S.

‘You’re Fools’: Trump Backs Rubio’s Warning That U.S. May Walk Away From Ukraine Talks
newsx

India’s Shubhanshu Shukla Set For Historic Flight To The International Space Station Next Month
