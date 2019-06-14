JEE Advanced results 2019 declared @ jeeadv.ac.in: With the declaration of JEE Advanced Results 2019, the admission process to IITs will commence soon. Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will soon announce the counselling dates for admissions to different IITs.

JEE Advanced results 2019 declared @ jeeadv.ac.in: Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee will soon be releasing the results for JEE Advanced examination 2019, held for admission to top engineering and technological institutes. An official notification released by the institute noted that the JEE Results 2019 will be declared at around 10 am today. IITs are considered the top-notch technological and engineering institutes and students pursuing their career in the same field dream to be a part of the premier institute. Now, as the JEE Advanced 2019 results have been declared, the admission process will also start anytime soon.

The students who have qualified the JEE Advanced examination 2019 should keep the fact in mind that the qualifying exam, filling up choices and/or participating in the joint seat allocation process doesn’t guarantee admissions to IITs. Availability of seats will play a major role in the admission process. The category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) of successful candidates will also be released shortly.

The students should keep in mind that there are a number of other top-notch institutes that consider JEE Mains scores for admission. There are approximately 11,279 seats in IITs across the country.

Apart from that, the candidates can also apply for admissions in below-mentioned websites with JEE scores:

Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST)

Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (IISc)

Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology, Rae Bareli (RGIPT)

Six Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER)

