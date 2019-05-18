JEE Advanced admit card 2019: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will be releasing the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced Admit Card 2019 on May 27 at 10:00 AM. Eligible students will have to visit the official website of JEE Advanced i.e. jeeadv.ac.in to download the JEE Advanced Hall Ticket 2019.

JEE Advanced admit card 2019 @ jeeadv.ac.in: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will be releasing the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced Admit Card also known as Hall Ticket on May 27, 2019. Eligible and interested candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website jee advanced admit card 2019 download, jee advanced 2019, jee advanced 2019 application form, jee advanced registration, jee admit card 2019of JEE for latest updates. The JEE Advanced Admit Card which is used as a hall ticket for the entrance examination in order to get admission in IIT, will be released at around 10:00 AM. Each admit card will compromise of details including the name, roll number, photograph, signature, date of birth, address for correspondence and category of an eligible student.

It is reported that over 1.73 lakh candidates had registered for the entrance exam. Soon after the JEE Advanced Admit Card 2019 are released by the IIT, can download their admit cards from the official website that is jeeadv.ac.in. Also, don’t forget to download your JEE Advanced Hall Ticket 2019 and take a print out for future reference. Note: It is important to bring a copy of the e-admit cards to the examination hall. Under any circumstances, no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall if they forget to get their admit card.

Given below are steps to check and download the JEE Advanced admit card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE ADVANCED i.e. jeeadv.ac.in.



Visit the official website of JEE ADVANCED i.e. jeeadv.ac.in. Step 2: Click to the link that reads jee advanced admit card 2019.



Click to the link that reads jee advanced admit card 2019. Step 3: Log-in to the website by using the registration number and passport.



Log-in to the website by using the registration number and passport. Step 4: Your JEE Advanced Admit card 2019 will appear on the screen.



Your JEE Advanced Admit card 2019 will appear on the screen. Step 5: Download and take a print out of the JEE Advanced Hall Ticket 2019 for future reference.

Note: While downloading the admit card, if you find any kind of problem make sure you immediately contact the Chairman of JEE (Advanced) 2019 according to the respective zonal coordinating Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App