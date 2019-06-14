JEE Advanced result 2019: IIT Roorkee has finally released the JEE Advanced Result 2019 on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. from is the JEE Advanced 2019 topper.

JEE Advanced result 2019: JEE Advanced 2019 has been topped by Kartikey Gupta from Maharashtra who has secured 100 NTA score in JEE Main this year. The examination conducting authority of Joint Entrance Exam or JEE 2019, i.e. IIT Roorkee has finally released the much awaited JEE Advanced Result 2019 on its official website – jeeadv.ac.in.

According to the official website of IIT Roorkee, the results and final answer keys have been published on the same and all the aspiring IIT candidates can check their results on the official website by following the steps given below in this article. The JEE Mains and Advanced are conducted for admission to IITs and NITs across the country.

How to check the JEE Advanced Result 2019 or JEE Advanced 2019 Result?

Go to the official website of Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee or jeeadv.ac.in

Click on the JEE Advanced Result 2019 link on the homepage

Candidates will be taken to a new window

Now, enter your registration details and click on submit

The JEE Advanced Result 2019 will be displayed on your computer screen

Download the JEE Advanced Result 2019 and take a print out for reference

Here’s the direct link to download the JEE Advanced Result 2019

