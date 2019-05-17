JEECUP 2019 Admit Card released @ jeecup.nic.in: Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh or JEECUP has released the UPJEE and other exams admit card today, May 17, 2019. Admit card for all the groups can be downloaded from the official website, jeecup.nic.in. JEECUP will be conducting the UPJEE 2019 and other entrance exams on May 26th, 2019.

Exams of Engineering and Technology Diploma Courses will be held from 9.00 AM-12.00 PM while group B,C,D,E,F,G,H,I and K1 to K8 will be conducted from 2.30 PM – 05.30 PM. The Admit Card can be downloaded from UP JEE from the official website -https://jeecup.nic.in/

The link to download admit card for Group A is separate and the link to download admit cards for all the remaining groups is separate. No candidate, under any circumstances, will be allowed to enter the examination Center after 30 minutes of the commencement of the examination. Ten minutes before the commencement of the paper, each candidate will be given sealed Test Booklet with an Answer Sheet placed inside it.

Candidates are not allowed to carry any textual material, Calculators, DocuPen, Slide Rules, Log Tables and Electronic Watches with facilities of calculator ,printed or written material , mobile phone, pager or any other device. Candidates are required to reach the exam centre mentioned on the admit card at least an hour before the exam. The exam is an offline multiple-choice exam and no stationary supplies will be provided by the centre and thus candidates are required to bring their own supplies.

How to download JEECUP UPJEE 2019 admit card

1. Visit the JEECUP official website @ jeecup.nic.in

2. Click on the link for admit card for the relevant group.

3. Enter the log-in details and submit.

4. The admit card can be accessed and printed out from the page.

