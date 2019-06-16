Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the answer keys and response sheet of Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) (Polytechnic) exams on the official website of the council, i.e. jeecup.nic.in. However, the result of JEECUP 2019 wil released on 20 June.

JEECUP answer key 2019 @jeecup.nic.in: The answer key of the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) (Polytechnic) exams has been released by Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) on the official website of the council, i.e. jeecup.nic.in

The students who have appeared in the exam can access the JEECUP 2019 answer key and challenge responses by login to the website using the roll number and question booklet number. If the students find any doubt in the answer key then they can challenge it in the online mode also. However, they need to have proof of it. The challenge to the answer key can be made till the last date i.e. June 17.

Students must note that the council has not only released the answer key but also the response sheet on the official website.

The results of Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) (Polytechnic) exams will release on June 20.The result will also be made available on the official website of the council.

JEECUP 2019: Steps to download answer key

Step 1: The candidates need to visit the official website of the council first i.e. jeecup.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they will find the direct link for the answer key and the response sheet.

Step 3: The candidates need to click on the link to get the answer key and they will have to enter the roll number and question booklet number in the portal.

Step 4: On submitting the details, the answer key will appear on the screen which the candidates should save for the future reference.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App