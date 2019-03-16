JEECUP 2019: The UP Polytechnic was previously scheduled on April 28, 2019, is now rescheduled on May 26, 2019. Due to the recently announced schedule of the General Elections of 2019, the schedule of the JEECUP exams has been altered.

JEECUP 2019: JEECUP 2019 examination has been rescheduled due to the Lok Sabha Elections of 2019. The revised dates for the UPJEE examinations of 2019 has been declared by the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh. The UPJEE 2019 exam was earlier known as JEECUP 2019 exams. The UP Polytechnic was previously scheduled on April 28, 2019, is now rescheduled on May 26, 2019. Due to the recently announced schedule of the General Elections of 2019, the schedule of the JEECUP exams has been altered. Previously in the month, Election Commission of India has declared the dates for the Lok Sabha elections of 2019. The polls will be conducted in seven phases from April 11 to May 19, 2019. The schedule of polls has affected various entrance exams like NATA, ICAI CA Exam 2019 and a few more.

The Joint Entrance Examinations Council of Uttar Pradesh has changed the dates of the examinations and extended the last date to fill the application form too. Now the candidates can apply for UPJEE 2019 examinations till March 31, 2019. The window for application correction will open from April 1, 2019, and will close on April 4, 2019.

The official notification declaring the result dates is present on the official website of the UPJEE 2019. The notification mentions that the results of the examinations will be announced by the third week of May 2019. The result scores will consist of actual marks obtained in UPJEE along with qualifying status for the UPJEE Polytechnic counselling round.

UPJEE 2019 is basically an examination conducted on state-level to shortlist students for their Post Graduate Diploma/ Diploma in engineering, management and technology programs in various polytechnic institutions affiliated to the Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh. The JEECUP 2019 or UPJEE 2019 exam will be conducted in an offline format. The exam will be held in both Hindi and English language and each paper will carry 100 questions.

JEECUP 2019: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeecup.nic.in

Step 2: Click on online application group A/B

Step 3: Those who have not applied before click on ‘apply’ under ‘registration’ box

Step 4: Those who have registered may directly click

Step 5: Fill the form, upload images

Step 6: Make the payment, submit

