JEECUP 2019 Counselling Schedule: Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council is all set to commence the counselling procedure for candidates who have qualified the JEECUP 2019 examination. The authority has released the schedule on the official website – jeecup.nic.in. According to the schedule, the counselling is scheduled to start from June 27, 2019. The detailed schedule has been published on the official website and candidates can download the same by following the instructions given below.
How to check the JEECUP Counselling 2019 schedule?
- Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council as mentioned above
- On the homepage search for the JEECUP 2019 Counselling schedule and click on it
- The candidates on clicking will be taken to a pdf
- Read the details in it to check the dates of the counselling
Here’s the direct link to download the JEECUP Counselling 2019 schedule: jeecup.nic.in