JEECUP 2019: Joint Entrance Examination Council (JEEC) of Uttar Pradesh has extended the last date to fill the application form for JEECUP 2019 to March 14, 2019. The applicants are advised to go through the official website @ jeecup.nic.in to apply soon. The extension is applicable only for the polytechnical entrance applicants. The candidates can also modify their application forms as a window to make changes will be activated from March 15 to March 18, 2019.

JEECUP 2019: Steps to apply

Visit the official website, jeecup.nic.in

Click on online application group A/B

Those who have not applied before click on ‘apply’ under ‘registration’ box

Those who have registered may directly click

Fill the form, upload images

Make the payment, submit

JEECUP 2019: Application Fee

Those who are applying for JEECUP 2019 in General category are required to pay Rs 300 while those belonging to SC/ST category will have to pay Rs 200 per form. Additional bank charges will be uniform and applicable for all.

The JEECUP entrance exam for engineering/technology diploma courses will be held on April 28, 2019 beginning at 9 am, while the exam for admission to other courses will be conducted in the afternoon shift beginning at 2:30 pm.

candidates are advised to fill their forms attentively as the name of the candidate and other details should be exactly the same as their 10th class mark sheet. He/She should choose the examination centres according to his/her convenience.

