JEECUP 2020 Exam Dates has been revised again by Joint Entrance Examination Council, UP. According to the new schedule, JEECUP 2020 will be conducted on September 12, 2020, for Group A(Engineering Diploma Courses) and Group E(Pharmacy diploma courses) and on September 15, 2020, for Group B to I and K1 to K8(Other Courses).

JEECUP Admit Card 2020: As per the official notice, the examination would be conducted on September 12 and 15 across the state. The UP Polytechnic Admit Card for the JEECUP exam would be released 8 days prior to the exams, which is today – September 4, 2020. All candidates who have filled UP Polytechnic Entrance Exam Application form will be able to download their JEECUP Admit Card 2020 from this page after the official announcement.

Steps to download UP Polytechnic Admit Card 2020:

Step 1- Candidates have to visit the official website (mentioned above) i.e. www.jeecup.nic.in

Step 2- On the homepage of the website, candidates have to click on admit card link.

Step 3- A admit card login window will appear.

Step 4- Candidates have to enter the application number and password to login.

Step 5- Candidates have to enter the scrutiny number and then click on “Sign In” button.

Step 6- JEECUP Admit Card 2020 will appear on the screen.

JEECUP 2020 Exam Schedule

Group Exam Date Exam Timing Group A 12th September 2020 09:00 AM – 12:00 PM Group E1, E2 12th September 2020 02:30 PM – 05:30 PM Group B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I 15th September 2020 09:00 AM – 12:00 PM Group K1, K2, K3, K4, K5, K6, K7, K8 15th September 2020 02:30 PM – 05:30 PM

JEECUP 2020 Important instructions:

Candidates have to download admit card only through online mode. No hard copy of JEECUP Admit Card will be sent to any candidates by post.

UP Polytechnic Admit Card will be released 8 days before on the online official website but now the release has been canceled as the exam has been postponed.

Now, the admit card will be issued at least 8 days before the revised dates of exam.

Candidates can download their admit card by using their application number and date of birth.

Candidates are also required to retain their application no/ registration number and password as it is used to login while downloading the admit card. Without application no and password candidates will not be able to get their admit card.

It is mandatory for every candidate to carry a valid admit card at the centre. Candidates without admit card will not be allowed to enter the exam venue. All the best!

