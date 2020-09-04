JEECUP Admit Card 2020: As per the official notice, the examination would be conducted on September 12 and 15 across the state. The UP Polytechnic Admit Card for the JEECUP exam would be released 8 days prior to the exams, which is today – September 4, 2020. All candidates who have filled UP Polytechnic Entrance Exam Application form will be able to download their JEECUP Admit Card 2020 from this page after the official announcement.
Steps to download UP Polytechnic Admit Card 2020:
Step 1- Candidates have to visit the official website (mentioned above) i.e. www.jeecup.nic.in
Step 2- On the homepage of the website, candidates have to click on admit card link.
Step 3- A admit card login window will appear.
Step 4- Candidates have to enter the application number and password to login.
Step 5- Candidates have to enter the scrutiny number and then click on “Sign In” button.
Step 6- JEECUP Admit Card 2020 will appear on the screen.
JEECUP 2020 Exam Schedule
|Group
|Exam Date
|Exam Timing
|Group A
|12th September 2020
|09:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|Group E1, E2
|12th September 2020
|02:30 PM – 05:30 PM
|Group B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I
|15th September 2020
|09:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|Group K1, K2, K3, K4, K5, K6, K7, K8
|15th September 2020
|02:30 PM – 05:30 PM
ALSO READ: Bihar SSC Mains exam date 2020 announced: Apply online for 1st Inter Level CC exam @bssc.bih.nic.in.
JEECUP 2020 Important instructions:
ALSO READ: IAF AFCAT 2020 exam postponed to October: Check dates,exam pattern below