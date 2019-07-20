JEECUP 3rd round allotment result declared @jeecup.nic.in: The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has declared the third seat allotment result through the official website, jeecup.nic.in . The candidates who have been waiting for the declaration of the result can visit the official website to check the result.

Candidates must note that those who had cleared the need to undergo through the counseling process.

Step 1: Registration

Step 2: Payment of the counseling fee

Step 3: Choice filling and preference

Step 4: Document and certificate verification

The counseling process is through online mode and is available to only those candidates who have successfully qualified the JEECUP 2019 entrance exam.

Steps to check JEECUP 3rd Allotment Result 2019

By following these steps, candidates can check their 3rd allotment results

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEECUP, jeecup.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, Click on the allotment result link

Step 3: Candidates are them required to enter roll number and password

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Check and download the JEECUP 3rd Allotment Result 2019.

Step 6: Take a printout of the result for future reference.

The JEECUP 2019 entrance exam was held on 28th April 2019 through offline mode. From July 20, 2019, onwards candidates will be required to report at the respective college for document verification process with a security fee of Rs. 3000.

