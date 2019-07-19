JEECUP 3rd round allotment result: Joint Entrance Examination Council (JEECUP) recently released the 3rd round allotment result on the official website of JEECUP, candidates awaiting the JEECUP 3rd Allotment Result 2019 can now check on the official website of JEECUP, or click on the link jeecup.nic.in to visit directly on the official website JEECUP.

Candidates must know that those who will be shortlisted in the 3rd seat allotment have to go through the counselling process and during the process candidates have to submit their verified documents along with counselling fees. The counselling process to be held online and it’s open to only those candidates who had cleared the JEECUP 2019 entrance exam. Meanwhile, on April 28, 2019, the entrance exam to be held on this date.

Follow the steps to check the JEECUP 3rd Allotment Result 2019:

Step 1: Click on the link jeecup.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the allotment result link.

Step 3: Candidates must enter the roll number and password.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: The result will display in an online Mode.

Step 6: Candidates must download it or take a hard copy of it.

Meanwhile, On July 20, 2019, onwards candidates must report to the allotted institute for document verification process with a security fee of Rs. 3000. In case a candidate has been allotted seat but he/she didn’t report to the allotted institute, he/she will be disqualified from the counselling round and the seat will be given to the next qualifying candidate.

