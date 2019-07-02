JEECUP Seat Allotment Results 2019: The Uttar Pradesh JEE Council is all set to release the Merit List of JEECUP Seat Allotment 2019 on jeecup.nic.in. Candidates can check the steps to download the UP Polytechnic Merit List given here.

JEECUP Seat Allotment Results 2019: The Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh is going to release the UP Polytechnic Merit List 2019 or the Seat Allotment Results through its official website – jeecup.nic.in today, July 2, 2019. All those who have been declared qualified in the UP JEE Main 2019 are advised to keep an eye on the official website for the list to be released by the authority shortly.

How to check and download the UP Polytechnic Merit List 2019?

jeecup.nic.in Candidates need to visit the official website as mentioned above –

On the homepage, candidates need to click on the link that says, “UP Polytechnic Merit List 2019”

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Now, enter the necessary details in the space provided

A pdf containing the ranks and seat allotment details will be displayed on the computer screen

Download the list and take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

The candidates can click on this direct link to download the Merit list of JEECUP 2019

JEEECUP Merit List 2019 in the form of First Round Seat Allotment Results 2019 will be published around 3 PM today and will be available for download online through the official website jeecup.nic.in. However, the authority has not confirmed the release timing.

Candidates must note that after they check the allotment list they are required to book their allocated seats by completing the admission formalities. Candidates will have to report to the institutes where they have been allotted seats and complete the document verification and admission fees payment process within the stipulated time.

