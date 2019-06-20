The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will declare soon the counselling dates on the official website,jeecup.nic.in. The result of JEECUP UP Polytechnic result 2019 has been declared around 3.20 pm today. The exam was held on May 26, 2019.

JEECUP has declared the UP Polytechnic 2019 results for all the candidates.Students who appeared in the exam can now check the result on the official website jeecup.nic.in or jeecup.org. JEECUP also has released the final answer keys with the results. The counselling dates will be announced soon by The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP).JEECUP has declared the response sheet along with the provisional JEECUP 2019 answer key on June 15. The response sheet and the provisional JEECUP 2019 answer key was available until June 17.Candidates who have appear in the exam can now check their answer key to check how many questions they have answered correctly.Students need to download their rank card while checking their result. According to the sources, UP Polytechnic result 2019 has been released today around 3.20 pm. The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) had conducted the exam on May 26,2019.

Steps to check the UP Polytechnic results online:

Step 1: Go to the official website jeecup.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘JEECUP Result 2019’

Step 3: Enter required details like roll number , date of birth etc and submit

Step 4: JEECUP 2019 result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Students can download the result and take a print out for future reference

