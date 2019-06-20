JEECUP UP Polytechnic result 2019 out: The results for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) 2019, today at 3:40 PM. Candidates can check the result by visiting the official website of the Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP), jeecup.nic.in.

JEECUP UP Polytechnic result 2019 out: The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination or popularly known as the UPJEE results for admissions in the polytechnic courses has been announced today at 3:40 PM. The exam for the same was organised by the Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) on May 26, 2019. The result for the same is available at jeecup.nic.in and jeecup.org.

Steps to check the JEECUP UP Polytechnic result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP), jeecup.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the link of the result present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the registration number and other provided credentials in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the result.

Step 8: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

All the candidates who will clearly pass the exam will be required to appear for the counselling and seat allotment sessions. The final shortlisted students can get admissions in the polytechnic diploma programmes held in 559 polytechnic institutes in Uttar Pradesh.

The Joint Entrance Exam Council of Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has issued the final answer key for the UP JEE organised this year. The answer key for the same can be accessed and download by visiting the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Exam, upjee.org. as per the reports, a total number of 117 objections were received against the preliminary answer key which was released by the board on June 15, 2019.

