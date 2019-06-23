JEECUP UPJEE Counselling schedule 2019: The examination conducting authority JEECUP will begin the registration process for counseling from June 27. Candidates shortlisted for admission can check the details below.

JEECUP UPJEE Counselling 2019 schedule: The admission process of the shortlisted candidates who appeared in the JEECUP 2019 entrance examination will begin soon. According to the latest updates, the registration process for counseling to admissions at the various engineering colleges and institutes of the Uttar Pradesh will commence from June 27.

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) Polytechnic 2109 has published the schedule of counseling for admissions. Reports say that the first round of registration will start through the official website – jeecup.nic.in on June 27 (Thursday). Candidates must visit the official website – jeecup.nic.in or jeecup.org to register themselves by July 1, 2019.

Moreover, candidates must note that the admission process for candidates at allotted institutes will be held from July 20 to July 24. The authority will close the admission process on July 24, 2019, by 5:00 PM. Candidates will have to fill up their choices of institutes while registering themselves online.

The authority will allot the seats to the shortlisted candidates based on their choice and merit. Candidates who accept admissions to the allocated seats will have to confirm their admission by paying Rs. 3000 followed by the document verification process. The DV will be conducted from July 3 to July 9, 2019.

Unclaimed seats by any candidate will be moved for the second round of counseling, which will be held from July 10 to 11. According to the official notification released by the authority, the seat allotment will be conducted on July 12, 2019

For further information regarding the admissions and document verification process, candidates need to visit the official website, the direct link to which is given here: https://jeecup.nic.in.

