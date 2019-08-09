JEHOM Result 2019 has been released on wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can check the instructions to download the WBJEE JEHOM Results given in this article.

JEHOM Results 2019 Declared: The results of WBJEE JEHOM Exam 2019 has been released on the official website today, August 9, 2019, according to a leading website. The JEHOM Exam 2019 results can be accessed from the official website of WBJEE Board i.e. wbjee.nic.in. All those who have appeared in the entrance examination for admissions to Bachelor’s Degree in Hotel Management and Catering Technology (HMCT) course can check their results by following the instructions given below for their convenience.

The Board had conducted the common entrance examination titled JEHOM-2019 for full time Bachelor’s Degree in Hotel Management and Catering Technology (HMCT) course admissions to 2019–2020 academic sessions in various institutions in West Bengal. The examination was held at various exam centres on July 13th , 2019. While the online application process for the entrance examination started from April 2 till April 16, 2019 throughb the official website.

Important Dates:

Date of Examination: July 13, 2019

Online Application: April 2, 2019 till April 16, 2019

Online correction and downloading revised confirmation page April 17, 2019 till April 9, 2019

result announcement date: August 9, 2019

How to check JEHOM Result 2019 from the official website?

Candidates need to log into the official website – wbjeeb.nic.in

Click on the JEHOM Exam from the top menu shown on the homepage

Now, click on the tab Check JEHOM Rank Card 2019

Login with your Application Number as written on the hall ticket

Enter the Password and Security captcha to Login

Click on the Sign In tab

The JEHOM Result/ scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Download the rank card or result of JEHOM 2019 and keep a printout for reference

Direct link to download the result from the official website: JEHOM-2019 Result

