The Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad University of Technology will be announced the result for the Joint Entrance Management Aptitude Test(JEMAT) 2019, today at 7 pm. Students who appeared in the exam can now check the result on the official website wbtu.ac.in at 7 pm. The JEMAT exam was conducted on June 2, 2019. The exam was conducted mainly for management courses like MBA, MHA and post graduation diploma course in the state-based colleges. The result will be announced in online mode only so that the students can access their result easily. In 2019, thousands of students have appeared in the MBA entrance exam. JEMAT is a state-level examination that is conducted for the admission of nearly 197 MBA colleges in the state of West Bengal.

Steps to download the JEMAT Result 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website wbtu.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link JEMAT 2019 Result

Step 3: Enter your registration number, password

Step 4: Click on ‘Get Result’ button.

Step 5: Download the result and take out a print out for the future reference

Shortlisted candidates can participate in the counselling process for the screening rounds organised by the B-schools. The Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, West Bengal (MAKAUT, WB ), formerly West Bengal University of Technology (WBUT), is a state university based in Kolkata. The college was founded in 2000.

