JEST 2019: The Joint Entrance Screening Test (JEST) 2019 is all set to be conducted by the examination conducting authority on February 17 next year and the online registration process for the same has been opened on the official website – jest.org.in. All the candidates who are interested to submit their applications for appearing in the examination can check the details of the examination on the official website and fill up the application form online. The registration process will start on November 10, 2018.

Moreover, as per reports, the last date for submission of the online application form for registration to the JEST 2019 examination has been scheduled for December 15, 2018. The same day is also the last date for making the online fee payment. Meanwhile, all the candidates appearing for the examination should note that the examination score of JEST is valid only for a year from the date of release of the results.

How to apply for the JEST 2019 examination?

Log in to the official website – jest.org.in

Search for the registration link on the homepage and click on it

Oc, clicking on the link, candidates will be taken to a different window

Here, enter all the necessary information in the prescribed format

Upload all the relevant supporting documents

Make application fee payment and click submit

Take print out of the application form for future reference if necessary

Important dates to remember for JEST 2019:

Online application starts on November 10, 2018

Last date for application form submission: December 15, 2018

Release date of admit card: January 20, 2019

Date of examination: February 17, 2019

For more information regarding the examination, candidates can check the official website jest.org.in.

