JEST admit card 2019: The Joint Entrance Screening Test (JEST) 2019 admit card has been released on January 22, 2019 on the official website – jest.org.in. The exam is scheduled to take place on February 17, 2019. The JEST scorecard of the students of the exam will be valid for one year.

The applicants seeking admission for a PhD or integrated PhD programme in physics, theoretical computer science, neuroscience, computational biology will have to appear for the JEST exam. The official statement reads as it is important for the candidates to bring a printout of the downloaded admit card with one of your photo-ids for entry into the examination centre. The candidates are requested to download the admit card through official website as it will not be sent by post/email.

JEST admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website, jest.org.in

Step 2: Click the link ‘admit card JEST 2019’ on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link log-in

Step 4: Download the admit card

Step 5: Take out a print out for future use

Eligibility criteria

Ph.D. Programme

Physics

M.Sc. in Physics (all participating Institutes).

Additionally, some institutes accept B.E. / B.Tech. / M.Sc. / M.E. / M.Tech. in disciplines of Applied Physics and Mathematics, as listed below.

M.Sc. in Mathematics / Applied Physics / Applied Mathematics / Optics and Photonics / Instrumentation / Electronics at IIA .

. B.E. or B.Tech. will be considered at IISc, IMSc, ICTS-TIFR, IUCAA, JNCASR, NCRA-TIFR, TIFR-TCIS, RRI, IISER Mohali, IISER Pune, IISER Thiruvananthapuram .

. M.Sc. in Physics / Electronics / Astronomy / Applied Mathematics will be taken into account at IUCAA.

MSc in Physics, Engineering Physics or Applied Physics will also be taken into account at IPR.

M.Sc. in Physics, Chemistry, Applied Mathematics, Biophysics or Biochemistry will be taken account at SNBNCBS .

. B.Tech Eng. Phys. will be considered at TIFR .

. M.E./ M.Tech in Applied Physics will be considered at NISER.

Source: Official website of JEST

