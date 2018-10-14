JEST Exam 2019: The dates for Joint Entrance Screening Test (JEST) is out on the official website @ jest.org.in. The Jest 2019 exam will be held on February 17, 2019, and the online application process will commence from November 1, 2018. As per the notification on JEST's official website @ jest.org.in, the last date to apply for JEST Exam 2019 is December 15, 2018.

The JEST is recognized by the Science & Engineering Research Board (SERB) as a National Eligibility Test (NET) and helps students to get admission to Ph D and Integrated Ph D courses in Physics or Theoretical Computer Science or Neuroscience or Computational Biology.

Important dates to remember:

The online process for the JEST 2019 will commence from November 1, 2018.

The Last date to submit the application form for JEST 2019 is after 45 days i.e. December 15, 2018.

The admit cards for the JEST 2019 will be available from January 20, 2019.

The exam will be held on February 17, 2019.

Who can apply for the JEST 2019?

The candidates having a masters degree in Physics can apply for the Ph D in Physics. The aspirants who are willing to take admission in Ph D Theoretical Computer Science at IMSc must have a masters degree in Science/ Engineering or Technology in Computer Science and related streams

The candidates having master’s degree in Physics or Mathematics can proceed for Ph D Neuroscience at NBRC. For the National Institute of Science Education and Research, candidates should possess a bachelor’s degree in Physics/ Engineering or Technology in Engineering Physics with over 60 per cent marks.

