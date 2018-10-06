JET Recruitment 2018: The Joint Employment Test (JET) recruitment team has invited applications for as many as 766 positions of Desk Operator/Stenographer and Account Keeper/Lekhpal. The candidates are requested to apply soon latest by October 21, 2018. To apply for the position, candidates must have completed 12th/ DCA/ PGDCA/ Tally/ ITI/ B.Sc./ B.Com/ BA/ BE/ BCA/ BBA/ M.Sc./ MCA/ M.Com/ MA from recognized board or university.

JET Recruitment 2018: As many as 766 positions of Desk Operator/Stenographer and Account Keeper/Lekhpal are vacant, as per the latest notification posted by Joint Employment Test (JET) on the official website. The candidates are requested to apply soon as the last date for the exam is October 21, 2018. While those who are interested in Account Keeper position, apply till December 8, 2018.

Following are the steps to fill your application details

Visit the official website of JET, jet-exam.com

On the homepage, click on yellow round tab which has initials ‘New’

Later, you will be directed to a new webpage

Carefully fill all your details. Check multiple times before submitting your details for both the posts. Then Click on ‘Apply Now’. After registering yourself by filling up the details.

Fill all your login with the credentials. Then apply for the posts

Eligibility criteria

To file the application for the JET 2018 exam posts, following is the mandatory eligibility criteria. Candidates must have completed 12th/ DCA/ PGDCA/ Tally/ ITI/ B.Sc./ B.Com/ BA/ BE/ BCA/ BBA/ M.Sc./ MCA/ M.Com/ MA from recognized board or university.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of online examination. The selected candidates will be given a monthly pay of Rs 12,000 to Rs 22,000.

There are two sets of age limits for the candidates who will be eligible for both the posts.

For Accounts Keeper/Lekhpal exam

The candidates should be at least 18 years as his or her minimum age, and maximum age should not exceed 35 years.

Whereas for Desk Operator/Steno Exam, applicants should have minimum age of at least 18 years, and their maximum age should not exceed 35 years.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More