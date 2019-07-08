West Bengal State Council Of Technical & Vocational Education And Skill Development (WEBSCTE) has declared the schedule for the 2nd round of counselling. Interested candidates can visit the official website for more details.

The second allotment list for the JEXPO has been released today. Candidates clearing the JEXPO 2019 exam who have applied for the counselling process can now check the second allotment result list. The candidates can visit the official website of JEXPO for more details. Candidates for checking their results are required to enter their details such as password and enrolment number.

If the seat has already been allotted to a candidate, he or she has the option to either accept the allotted seat or sit for an auto up-gradation of the seat. Candidates who are not alloted seats even in the 2nd round of counselling will have to wait till the next round. Candidates will be informed about each round of the counselling process through SMS on their registered contact number.

The locking of seats in the counselling round will involve the payment of Rs. 500 through the mode of Debit Card/Credit Card/UPI or Net-Banking. Candidates who do not wish to auto-upgrade their seat can directly go for payment of fees. To apply for auto-upgradation, the payment of Rs. 2000 is required by online mode.

The booking of seats for the second round of counselling has commenced from today i.e. July 8, 2019. The last date to accept or reject the offered seats is July 11, 2019. The third round of counselling will begin from July 12 and the admission process for it will conclude on July 16. Candidates must keep on checking the official website for the latest updates

