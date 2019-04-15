Jharkhand Board Class 8th Result 2019: Jharkhand Board Class 8th students and their parents can check the results on its official website jac.nic.in. The results are also available at jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in.

The Jharkhand Board had declared the JAC class 9th results on April 11, 2019.

Jharkhand Board Class 8th Result 2019: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to release the results of Class 8 examination today (on Monday, April 15, 2019). Jharkhand Board Class 8th students and their parents can check the results on its official website jac.nic.in. The results are also available at jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in.

More than 5.56 lakh students appeared in the examination that was conducted in February 2019. The Jharkhand Academic Council did not announce the results on Friday (April 12, 2019) and on Sunday (April 14, 2019), as scheduled. The Jharkhand Board Class 10th and Class 12th annual examination is likely to be declared in the third week of May 2019.

Here are the steps to check Jharkhand JAC 8th result 2019:

– Go to the official website i.e jac.nic.in

– Click on the link “Result”

– Enter your roll number/registration number and other details In the provided fields

– Your result will be displayed on the computer screen

– Now download the same and you can take a printout for future

