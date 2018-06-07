Jharkhand Academic Council has released the Class 12 Science and Commerce stream results for the academic year 2017-18 today. Students can download their Class 12 results from the official website jac.ac.in of the Council by entering their roll numbers on the provided fields. The pass percentage of Science and Commerce streams this year is 48.34% and 67.49% respectively.

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the Class 12 board examination result 2018 for Commerce and Science streams today, June 7, 2018. Reports say that JAC Chairman Arvind Pratap Singh has announced the JAC 12th results and it is now available on the official website of the Board.

According to reports, 1,32,000 students had appeared in the Class 12 examination this year out of which the total pass percentage of Science is 48.34% and that of Commerce is 67.49%. Students who had appeared in the examination can check the official website of the Council to check the results.

The results will be available at jharresults.nic.in and also on other third party websites such as results.gov.in and indiaresults.com. While the Science and Commerce stream declared today, the Arts stream result is expected to be out by the third week of June, 2018.

To Check Class 12 Science and Commerce results by following the steps given below:

Visit the official website of JAC, jharresults.nic.in On the home page, look for the link that reads, ‘Class 12 Science results 2018’ or ‘Class 12 Commerce results 2018’ and click on the desired link Students will be directed to a new window Enter the required details like roll number and registration id and click on the submit button Your results will be displayed on the screen of your computer, laptop or mobile Download the Class 12 Science or Commerce results and take a print out of the same if necessary for further reference

To go to the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) directly, click here: http://jharresults.nic.in/

According to latest reports, the examinations were held across 1,490 centres around the country where the total number of students appearing in the Class 10 and Class 12 Jharkhand board examinations this year was said to be 7.48 lakh .

